Driver who allegedly hit woman in wheelchair in North Oakland located, police say

PITTSBURGH — Police say they have located the driver who hit a woman in a wheelchair Monday morning in a North Oakland crosswalk, then fled.

UPDATE: Detectives located the vehicle and driver involved in this incident. Charges are pending.



Thank you to everyone who shared the information which assisted police in their investigation. https://t.co/ugXvKEVRlD — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) November 16, 2023

Kelda Gorman, 34, told Channel 11 she has spinal issues and has only had a wheelchair for a few months. She believes the wheelchair’s seatbelt saved her life.

“Thank goodness the heavy-duty engineering of the motorized wheelchair,” she said. “I probably would have been thrown out if it didn’t have a seatbelt.”

Gorman said she was stuck in the intersection until officers arrived and got her safely to the side of the road. She’s angry the driver sped away after stopping for a moment and knowing how hard he hit her.

“There’s no way in heck he did not realize it’s me,” she said. “Now my wheelchair is broken. Financially, I can’t cover that.”

Pittsburgh police say charges are pending.

