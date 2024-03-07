Drivers reach out to Channel 11 regarding potholes around Pittsburgh Mills Mall

FRAZER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Dodging potholes can be a headache, but at the Village at Pittsburgh Mills, it’s nearly impossible. The surrounding roads are filled with deep craters and drivers are telling Channel 11 News they’ve had enough and want them fixed before more damage is done or someone gets hurt.

“It doesn’t matter which way you go, if you go through the back or the front the potholes are car-killers,” said driver, John Vickers.

For weeks Channel 11 News has received email after email all with the same complaint: potholes on Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard and Village Center Drive.

“It’s terrible you can’t even get around them you go on the other side and the other side got potholes, it’s terrible,” said Rita Smedley, who does her grocery shopping at the Walmart located on Village Center Drive.

So, we went to Frazer Township to see for ourselves, and we encountered: deep water-filled craters lined both roads, with hubcaps scattered about. Making the potholes hard to miss in either direction, but even harder to drive safely.

“You try to swerve one and hit another, or a car next to you,” Vickers explained.

While Sharon who lives near questions who is responsible for the repairs.

“Who owns it who is supposed to take care of it,” questioned Sharon.

We did some digging to get answers for these frustrated drivers and found out the roads are privately owned by the same group that owns the Pittsburgh Mills Mall.

When we tried to contact them, they were unable to provide an update as to when the repairs would be made.

The township confirmed the mall owners, the Namdar Group, collect a fee from all the businesses in the area to maintain the roads. But still, no repairs have been made, leaving drivers stuck.

“It just means I have to buy new tires or get an alignment every two months or every time I come up here,” Vickers said.

While Sharon added, “At least fix them the right way don’t just throw a little bit of stuff in there.”

Channel 11 News will continue to follow up with the mall owners to find out if and when they plan to make repairs.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group