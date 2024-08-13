Drug ingestion now a leading cause of injury for kids, per report

PITTSBURGH — A new report finds more young children are accidentally poisoning themselves than ever before.

The Allegheny County Department of Human Services says drug ingestions are now a leading cause of injury for kids.

The report finds the youngest children are at the highest risk.

In almost all ingestion cases, officials say at least one of the substances was an opioid, and 90% of those instances involved fentanyl.

Drug poisoning surpassed physical violence as the cause of child fatalities.

Click here to read the full report.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group