Local

Drug ingestion now a leading cause of injury for kids, per report

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Drug ingestion now a leading cause of injury for kids, per report (sanjagrujic/Getty Images)

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A new report finds more young children are accidentally poisoning themselves than ever before.

The Allegheny County Department of Human Services says drug ingestions are now a leading cause of injury for kids.

The report finds the youngest children are at the highest risk.

In almost all ingestion cases, officials say at least one of the substances was an opioid, and 90% of those instances involved fentanyl.

Drug poisoning surpassed physical violence as the cause of child fatalities.

Click here to read the full report.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ‘Time is money’: Government to make it easier to cancel memberships, recurring payments
  • Teen boy killed, another hurt in Wilkinsburg car crash
  • Plum community coming together Monday to remember neighbors killed in house explosion
  • VIDEO: New protocol for area EMS service helps rural patients get life-saving heart attack treatment faster
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read