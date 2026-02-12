Fugitive arrested after jumping out window, running from detectives in Penn Hills, officials say

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A fugitive has been arrested after detectives say he jumped out the window of a house to get away from them in Penn Hills.

Curtis Davis, 26, of Knoxville, has been on the run since he violated probation on Dec. 1, officials say.

Davis was serving that probation because of a guilty plea to drug and firearm charges. He also has active warrants out of the City of Pittsburgh, including burglary and assault.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said detectives received information that Davis was at a house on Barckhoff Street in Penn Hills.

Detectives said they went to that address and saw Davis jump out of a first-floor window to try to get away from them. They caught up with him at a nearby address and took him into custody.

This is not the first time Davis has had a run-in with detectives.

In April 2024, he was charged after police said he led detectives on a chase that ended in a crash in Mt. Lebanon.

Davis is now being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

