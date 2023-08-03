Local

Dubas finally settles on Penguins GM …Kyle Dubas

By Dave Molinari, Pittsburgh Hockey Now

Kyle Dubas MONTREAL, QUEBEC - JULY 08: Kyle Dubas of the Toronto Maple Leafs attends the 2022 NHL Draft at the Bell Centre on July 08, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

By Dave Molinari, Pittsburgh Hockey Now

Kyle Dubas has been searching for a general manager since he was named president of hockey operations for the Pittsburgh Penguins a couple of months ago.

His hunt concluded Thursday when Dubas, who had assumed the role on an interim basis, announced that he will retain it on a full-time basis.

“At this time, I feel it is best for continuity that I formally continue in both roles, as president and general manager in the hockey operations department,” Dubas said, in a statement released by the team. “We will continue to reevaluate the GM position alongside all others in future offseasons to ensure that we are optimizing all facets of the department.”

Click here to read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW


TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read