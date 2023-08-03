Dubas finally settles on Penguins GM …Kyle Dubas

Kyle Dubas has been searching for a general manager since he was named president of hockey operations for the Pittsburgh Penguins a couple of months ago.

His hunt concluded Thursday when Dubas, who had assumed the role on an interim basis, announced that he will retain it on a full-time basis.

“At this time, I feel it is best for continuity that I formally continue in both roles, as president and general manager in the hockey operations department,” Dubas said, in a statement released by the team. “We will continue to reevaluate the GM position alongside all others in future offseasons to ensure that we are optimizing all facets of the department.”

