Ducklings rescued from sewer grate next to PRT ‘T’ Station

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Several crews came together to rescue ducklings from a sewer grate near a Pittsburgh Regional Transit T Station.

Personnel from PRT, Pittsburgh police and Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority rescued two of three ducklings that were trapped in a sewer grate next to Allegheny Station Tuesday, PRT said.

Officials said they are holding out hope that, with enough rain, the third duckling will make it to the river safely and reunite with its siblings.

