Duolingo users will be able to embed scores into LinkedIn thanks to new partnership

Duolingo users will soon be able to embed their Duolingo Scores into their LinkedIn profiles thanks to a new partnership between the two companies.

The Duolingo Score is a proficiency metric showcasing how much of a language a user has learned through the app. It will embed directly into the languages section of a user’s LinkedIn profile. The announcement came as part of this year’s Duocon, an annual livestream event where the East Liberty-headquartered company unveils new features.

The other big announcement out of Duocon is not for language, but another subject the edtech company is aiming to teach — chess. After launching on iOS earlier this year, chess is now available on Android and will soon be gaining a multiplayer mode that will first role out on iOS and later on Android devices.

