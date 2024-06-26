Duquesne Light launches new Outage Management System

PITTSBURGH — Duquesne Light is launching a new Outage Management System designed to keep customers informed about power outages and restoration times.

It has been in the works for about two years, but the launch comes just a week after tens of thousands of Duquesne Light customers lost power during severe storms and a scorching heat wave.

While power outages can be a frustrating reality during severe weather, Kristy Stone, The VP and Chief Customer Officer for Duquesne Light, says communicating with customers about outages is something they can control.

“They just want to be informed,” Stone said. “They just want to know ‘what should I expect? What do you know and what can you tell me?’ That’s the most important thing, being as transparent and up-to-date as possible.”

Duquesne Light will send alerts to customers, if they opt-in, through text message, email or voice message, including:

When an outage is reported

When an outage is confirmed

The estimated time of restoration

When power has been restored

Duquesne Light is also rolling out a new interactive outage map.

“The greatest aspect is real-time, personalized information,” said Jennifer Neiswonger, the director of customer experience at Duquesne Light. “Customers want to know when their power is going to be back on.”

The interactive map will show customers the status of crews on the ground, the number of outages, weather updates, the cause of an outage, and warming and cooling center locations. It will also include the estimated time of restoration for your specific address.

You can also keep an eye on loved ones.

“If you have elderly parents in the Duquesne Light territory, you can keep tabs on their outage, same with college students,” Neiswonger said.

Duquesne Light is asking customers to update their email and cell phone numbers in the system so the alerts are sent to the right place when they’re needed most.

