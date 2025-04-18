Duquesne man arrested by sheriff’s office for 2nd time in 7 months

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A Duquesne man previously arrested by the Allegheny Sheriff’s Office in September was arrested again on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said Nicholas Lomax, 32, was listed as a fugitive earlier in April when three bench warrants were issued for probation violation on two cases out of Westmoreland County involving fleeing and eluding and one case in Allegheny County involving stalking and simple assault.

Lomax also had an active warrant out of McKeesport for gun and drug charges stemming from a crash earlier this month.

Detectives learned earlier this week that Lomax was at the Mon View Heights Apartments in West Mifflin. Shortly after noon on Thursday, detectives went to the apartment and found Lomax hiding underneath a bed.

Lomax was taken into custody and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

