Duquesne men’s basketball team set to face Villanova in first game on the road

The Duquesne University men’s basketball team is set to face Villanova in its first road game of the 2025-26 season at the Finneran Pavilion in Philadelphia.

The Dukes are entering the game with a strong start to the season, boasting a 3-0 record after victories against Niagara, Sacred Heart and Queens. Their latest win, an 87-81 overtime victory over Queens, was highlighted by standout performances from graduate student forward John Hugley IV and redshirt senior guard Maximus Edwards.

John Hugley IV led the Dukes against Queens with a double-double, scoring 27 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. His performance was complemented by Maximus Edwards, who contributed 16 points off the bench. The Dukes have shown offensive prowess early in the season, scoring over 80 points in each of their first three games. This marks their first 3-0 start since the 2019-20 season.

Duquesne’s head coach, Dru Joyce III, is in his second year at the helm. Under his leadership, the team has shown significant improvement, including an appearance in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The upcoming game against Villanova is significant as it marks the 51st meeting between the two teams, with the series currently tied at 25-25. The last encounter was in 1994 during the National Invitation Tournament.

Senior forward David Dixon, a key player for the Dukes, is notable for his loyalty to the program, having spent his entire college career at Duquesne. He is one of only four players in the Atlantic 10 to have played their entire career with one program.

