Duquesne police asking for public’s help to find missing, endangered man last seen in May

DUQUESNE, Pa. — Duquesne police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing and endangered man.

According to police, Nicholas Miljus, 71, was reported missing by his daughter.

Miljus’s daughter told police no one has heard from or seen him since May 12, 2023. The last transaction on his bank account was in June.

Police said Miljus was evicted from his house and has no current address.

His cell phone was being used in the evenings for data usage with no responses, police said.

Miljus is described as 6 feet fall with blue eyes, a medium build and gray hair.

Police said Miljus was last seen wearing dark gray sweatpants, white tennis shoes and a bluish t-shirt.

His daughter told police she believes he has drug addiction issues and she’s worried about his wellbeing.

Anyone with any information on Miljus’s whereabouts is asked to call Duquesne police.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group