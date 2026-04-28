Duquesne University names student union after outgoing president, wife

DUQUESNE, Pa. — Duquesne University announced on April 26 that it has named its student union in honor of outgoing President Ken Gormley and his wife.

The student union will now be known as the Ken and Laura Gormley Student Union.

Ken Gormley, who is stepping down as president on July 1 but who will remain with the university as chancellor, has had a lasting impact on students.

“Knowing Ken and Laura would soon be moving on from the role of President and First Lady, many of us on the Board of Directors wanted to do something especially moving to honor them and that would also support all of our students,” said Jack McGinley, chair emeritus of the university’s Board of Directors and an alum of Duquesne University’s Thomas R. Kline School of Law, of the decision to name the student union in their honor.

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