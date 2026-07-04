Early morning ceremony marks final leg for American flag on year-long worldwide journey

PITTSBURGH — An American flag that’s been on an incredible journey for the country’s 250th birthday has left Pittsburgh and is now on its way to its final stop in Washington, D.C.

For the last year, an American flag has been on a journey across the world, known as The Flag Sojourn 250, making symbolic stops in every U.S. state, territory and military cemetery overseas.

The final leg of the journey took place in the Pittsburgh region, with 13 gatherings representing the 13 original colonies.

The last of those Pittsburgh stops was an early morning send-off on Independence Day. At dawn, Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus held a final farewell ceremony, handing off the flag to around 250 motorcyclists with American Legion Riders.

Those motorcyclists are now taking the flag to Washington, D.C., where it will fly over the U.S. Capitol.

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