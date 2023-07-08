Local

Ed Sheeran hands out pizza to Crafton residents before concert in Pittsburgh

CRAFTON, Pa. — Some people popping in for a quick bite at a local pizza shop received a huge surprise while ordering their lunch.

Grammy Award-winning musician, Ed Sheeran visited Caliente Pizza in Crafton just a few hours before his performance at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday.

Sheeran stopped in at around 3:00 p.m. to hand out 100 tickets to his concert and to promote the launch of his new hot sauce, Tingly Ted’s.

Sheeran handed out 50 pizzas and used his hot sauce to make buffalo chicken pizzas.

“This is insane,” said Kallie Netherton, a fan, “I just got a pizza from Ed Sheeran. Oh my gosh, he’s right there.”

