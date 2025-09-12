El Burro restaurant reopening North Side location two years after fire

The take-out taco and burrito joint was forced to close after a fire broke out in December of 2023. — Almost two years after closing, El Burro’s North Side location is set to reopen.

The 1108 Federal Street take-out taco and burrito joint was forced to close after a fire broke out in December of 2023. The restaurant recently announced on social media that it will hold its grand reopening on Friday, September 12.

Once reopened, it will operate from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. El Burro will continue to operate its second location, El Burro Dos, in Braddock, which operates as a more traditional restaurant and serves alcohol. In addition to operating the two eateries, El Burro offers a catering service.

