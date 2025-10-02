Elderly woman hit by car in South Side dies in hospital, officials say

PITTSBURGH — The elderly woman who was hit by a car in Pittsburgh’s South Side on Tuesday has died, public safety officials say.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Woman in critical condition after being hit by car while crossing a road in Pittsburgh’s South Side

Officials said a couple was crossing S. 28th Street after leaving a restaurant in the area around 1 p.m., when a vehicle turned off Sidney Street and hit the woman, who was in her late 70s.

The woman was last listed in critical condition with head trauma.

The driver reportedly stayed on scene and cooperated with police.

Officials confirmed the woman’s death in the hospital on Thursday morning. They said Pittsburgh’s Vision Zero Fatal Crash Response Team will do a site visit to evaluate potential crash factors.

