SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An electric car caught on fire after hitting a deer in Fayette County on Friday night.

The crash happened on Route 119 at the Hopwood bypass in South Union Township just before 9:30 p.m., a 911 supervisor confirmed.

No one inside the car was hurt.

A stretch of Route 119 is closed for cleanup.

