Electric scooter catches fire inside South Side apartment

PITTSBURGH — Firefighters responded to an apartment on Pittsburgh’s South Side after an electric scooter caught fire inside.

Crews were called to the 1300 block of Bingham Street just after 10 a.m. for reports of a structure fire.

When they arrived, firefighters entered the first floor of the apartment and discovered an electric scooter. Fire officials said the scooter was in thermal runaway, a condition in which lithium-ion batteries overheat and cause a self-sustaining fire.

The fire was extinguished within minutes, and the home sustained minor damage.

Hazmat responded to the scene to make sure the batteries didn’t reignite.

Three people who live inside the building were treated on scene for smoke inhalation, but all declined being taken to a hospital.

The Fire Investigation Unit determined the electric scooter caught fire while charged, and preliminary information shows it was an accident.

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