Ellwood City residents hold prayer vigil following multiple deadly shootings in their community

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — The Ellwood City community came together in a show of support in the wake of two deadly shootings.

Organizers put together a community vigil on Wednesday at the community plaza.

Last week, a man wash shot and killed inside the Ellwood City Forge Plant.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Man shot, killed inside Ellwood City Forge; suspect in custody

About two weeks earlier, a shooting at Breakers Pub left a woman dead and several other hurt.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Man accused of killing woman, injuring 4 other people while shooting at Lawrence County buildings

Residents say this kind of violence simply does not happen in their community.

“Really it was just a whole community effort. Just coming together here to help promote healing for what has been facing Ellwood City,” said vigil organizers Ashley Fisher.

Along with songs and prayer, therapy dogs were also on hand to help those struggling.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group