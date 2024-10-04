Elon Musk among guests attending former president Donald Trump’s rally in Butler

BUTLER, Pa. — Elon Musk will be attending former president Donald Trump’s rally in Butler on Saturday.

The Tesla CEO posted on X that he will be there to support the former president.

I will be there to support! https://t.co/nokR0g3dn1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2024

The rally will be held at the Butler Farm Show, the same location where an assassination attempt happened in July. Thomas Crooks opened fire at the rally, killing local fire chief Corey Comperatore and injuring two others, including the former president.

Channel 11 learned this week that the Secret Service has been on the ground in Butler all week and that there will be extra security at this rally.

