Elon Musk hosts town hall in McKees Rocks, gives away $1 million

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Elon Musk joined Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick at an event in McKees Rocks.

The event was held at the Roxian Theater on Sunday.

The stop was part of a series of town halls Musk has been headlining.

In order to attend the town halls, attendees must sign a petition to support a PAC stated by Musk. Those attendees must also be registered to vote.

Musk gave a $1 million check to a woman who was randomly selected. He has been doing this at each of the town halls.

He also talked about the integrity of voting and expressed concerns about using machines on election day.

Musk brought Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick on stage as a special guest.

McCormick said he felt Elon Musk had “lived the American dream,” and encouraged people to go out and vote.

The town hall events and the money being given out with them have gathered attention from across the country. Governor Josh Shapiro has also spoken about them.

“Musk obviously has a right to be able to express his views. He’s made it very, very clear that he supports Donald Trump. I don’t. Obviously we have a difference of opinion,” Shapiro said, adding: “I don’t deny him that, right, but when you start flowing this kind of money into politics, I think it raises serious questions.”

Terrible Towels were also given out to attendees.

