Emergency crews battle flames at building in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — Emergency crews battled flames at a building in Homestead.

Allegheny County dispatchers said firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Amity Street at 7:31 p.m. on Sunday.

Members of the Pleasant Hills Volunteer Fire Company said smoke and fire were coming from the rear side of the building on the second floor.

A photo shared by a Channel 11 viewer showed some smoke coming off of the building.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

