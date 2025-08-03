Emergency crews battle house fire in Connellsville

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — Emergency crews battled a house fire in Connellsville Sunday morning.

Fayette County 911 officials say the fire in the 100 block of North Cottage Avenue was first reported at 6:23 a.m.

One person was taken to a hospital, officials say.

Channel 11 crews on scene saw fire crews working around a house that had sustained severe damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

