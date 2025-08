NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A house fire in Westmoreland County kept emergency crews busy for hours.

The fire happened along Fifth Avenue in New Kensington around 1 a.m.

Video provided to Channel 11 shows flames coming out of the house before the fire was brought under control.

911 officials say no one was hurt.

