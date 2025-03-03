Emergency crews rescue woman who fell over hillside near railroad tracks in Harmar Township

HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews rescued a woman who fell over a hillside in Harmar Township.

The incident happened in the area of Freeport Road Saturday night.

Allegheny Valley Volunteer Fire Company said the woman broke her leg when she fell and was found near railroad tracks.

The tracks were blocked by a stopped train which was later removed to make it easier for crews to get to the injured woman.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment once the crews got to her.

