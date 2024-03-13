Local

Emergency crews respond to car on its roof in Brentwood

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

BRENTWOOD, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in Brentwood Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the area of Brownsville Road and E. Brentridge Avenue, Whitehall Fire Company, Station 301 on Facebook said. The initial call went out for a vehicle rollover with entrapment.

Medics arrived at the scene to find the occupant already out of the car, officials said.

Crews at the scene cleaned up fluids and debris from the roadway.

