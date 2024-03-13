Emergency crews respond to car on its roof in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in Brentwood Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the area of Brownsville Road and E. Brentridge Avenue, Whitehall Fire Company, Station 301 on Facebook said. The initial call went out for a vehicle rollover with entrapment.

Medics arrived at the scene to find the occupant already out of the car, officials said.

Crews at the scene cleaned up fluids and debris from the roadway.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group