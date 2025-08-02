Crews respond to house fire in Harmar Township

HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews were on the scene of a house fire in Harmar Township Saturday morning.

Officials with the Allegheny Valley Volunteer Fire Company say the call came in just before 5 a.m. for a fire in the Werner Camp neighborhood.

In minutes, crews were on scene searching the home and working to suppress the fire, which was threatening another house.

Other crews on scene helped with water supply and manpower.

The homeowner was able to get out safely.

Officials say three hours passed before the scene was turned over to the Allegheny County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fire happened along Werner Camp Road near Freeport Road and Route 910. Freeport Road was closed for a period but has since reopened.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group