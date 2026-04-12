Emergency crews respond to structure fire in Kennedy Township

KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire in Kennedy Township.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor says crews were called to the 100 block of McCoy Road at 7:11 p.m.

No injuries have been reported so far, the supervisor says.

Our crew saw a large amount of smoke on the horizon while heading to the scene.

Police on scene tell us the structure was abandoned.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

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