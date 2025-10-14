Emergency dispatcher recalls rescuing people involved in fiery crash with colleagues, truck driver

Emergency dispatchers are being hailed as heroes after pulling two people from their burning cars.

We heard from one of those dispatchers who says helping others is in his nature.

Among the nearly one dozen Allegheny County emergency dispatchers coming off a shift change was Brian Craig.

“I was coming off an overtime shift, heading home like any other morning,” Craig said.

On that ride home, he saw a crash along the Parkway West in Robinson Township.

“I immediately noticed that one was on fire. There was a fire in the engine compartment. There was a column of smoke coming from the vehicle,” Craig said. “In my mind, I figure we had about three to four minutes, maybe until that fire was impinging into the passenger compartment.”

It was a race against the clock to save two people trapped inside their burning cars. Both were wrecked in the inbound lanes near the IKEA.

Craig and his colleagues sprang into action and used a tire iron and a claw hammer to smash the car windows.

“So we were able to get him partially out of the car as the fire kept growing. We could feel the heat getting more intense as we were working to get him out.”

A passing tow truck driver also stopped and used a pocket knife to cut the seatbelt and free a victim.

“We pulled him away from the car. We proceeded to the other vehicle and pretty much did the exact same thing.”

Craig said the outcome could have been very different if so many people had not stopped to help.

“There were several other dispatchers who stopped. Some of them were slowing down traffic, some of them were assessing the two patients,” Craig said.

A dispatcher for the last 20 years, Craig said he’s used to helping people on both sides of the phone.

“I’m a former police officer and a fireman. It was almost just a natural reaction. I would absolutely do it again in a heartbeat.”

Craig and the others who helped were recognized by Assistant Chief Steve Imbarlina at the Allegheny County Emergency Services station on Monday afternoon.

He said he’s proud to see his dispatchers get the recognition they deserve.

There’s no word tonight on the conditions of the two victims.

