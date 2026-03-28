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PRT employee rescued after falling into narrow trench at South Hills Junction station

By WPXI.com News Staff
Employee rescued after falling into narrow trench at South Hills Junction station (Pittsburgh Public Safety)
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Medics in Pittsburgh pulled off an intricate rescue at a Pittsburgh Regional Transit station on Saturday morning.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say rescue crews, along with firefighters and police, were sent to PRT’s South Hills Junction around 9 a.m. for an employee who fell into a pit.

Once on scene, medics learned the man, who suffered arm and spinal injuries, was pinned at the bottom of a narrow 12-foot-deep concrete trench that was partially filled with oil.

Paramedics used ropes and a tripod to pull the man from the trench, then decontaminated him from the oil he was covered in.

The officials say the worker was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

A PRT spokesperson says the employee suffered minor injuries.

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