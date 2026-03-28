PRT employee rescued after falling into narrow trench at South Hills Junction station

PITTSBURGH — Medics in Pittsburgh pulled off an intricate rescue at a Pittsburgh Regional Transit station on Saturday morning.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say rescue crews, along with firefighters and police, were sent to PRT’s South Hills Junction around 9 a.m. for an employee who fell into a pit.

Once on scene, medics learned the man, who suffered arm and spinal injuries, was pinned at the bottom of a narrow 12-foot-deep concrete trench that was partially filled with oil.

Paramedics used ropes and a tripod to pull the man from the trench, then decontaminated him from the oil he was covered in.

The officials say the worker was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

A PRT spokesperson says the employee suffered minor injuries.

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