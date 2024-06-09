‘Enough is enough’ Local advocates gather in Braddock to call for end to gun violence

BRADDOK, Pa. — In Allegheny County, there have been 46 homicides since the beginning of the year.

Overwhelming from gun violence that’s why today across the region advocates encouraged people to wear orange to honor the victims and put an end to the violence.

Tune in to Channel 11 News at 11 p.m. to hear from family members who are still recovering and the changes they want to see.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group