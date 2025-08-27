‘Entirely baseless’: WQED denies reports of closure talks

PITTSBURGH — Although rocked by federal funding cuts, non-profit media corporation WQED denies reports that it’s considering closing its doors.

In a statement, officials said they’d been made aware of a news article entitled “WQED Considers Closure.”

“At the risk of giving that false report undue attention, I’m writing to confirm that it’s entirely baseless,” said Chief of Staff Sonya Dietz. “WQED has never considered closure or a sale, nor evaluated such scenarios.”

WQED is one of more than 1,500 locally owned public radio and television stations that were supported by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

The CPB announced on Aug. 1 its planned closure, weeks after Congress slashed its funding by about $1.1 billion for the next two budget years.

Days before, WQED had announced that federal funding cuts would cost 19 employees their jobs, in order for the organization to stay financially stable.

WQED’s television station is best known for programs like “The Children’s Corner” and “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed his opposition to public media, saying it’s politically biased and a poor use of taxpayer funds.

