Eurasian Eagle-Owl who hatched at National Aviary staying in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — An owlet who recently hatched at the National Aviary will be staying in Pittsburgh as a new Animal Ambassador.

Vera, a Eurasian Eagle-Owl, was raised in the public eye at the National Aviary and will join the Animal Ambassador program in time for the new seasonal theme, Forests Presented by Peoples.

Vera hatched in the Aviary’s breeding center on March 21, a few days after her older brother, who now resides in another Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited zoo. Over the summer, they resided in a behind-the-scenes habitat under the care of their expert team.

“Vera has quickly become an incredible Animal Ambassador with quite a clever personality!” the Aviary said.

Guests can visit Vera as she makes her ambassador debut this weekend during the Aviary’s new seasonal theme, which starts on Sept. 4.

Click here to learn more about the theme and future events at the Aviary.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group