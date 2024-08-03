Event honoring men killed in Somalia held in Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Bikers in Westmoreland County braved the rain to honor heroes killed in action.

Three Pennsylvania rangers were among 19 people killed during the Battle of Mogadishu in Somalia in 1993.

On Saturday, bikers from around the area held the “Fallen Heroes Ride” in their memory.

Organizers of the ride say they hope they wanted the event to be unifying.

“With all the negativity in the world, it’s just something nice that we can bring together as a veterans’ family and support our veterans that were killed in combat, that are still overseas, that are still fighting for our freedoms,” said Vicki Collier with American Legions Riders PA.

The ride began at the Z&M Harley Davidson on Route 30.

A special memorial ceremony was held for the three local men at noon and the event ran until 4 p.m.

Riders paid $30 to bring their motorcycles.

The event has been held in the area for six years.

Proceeds were donated to Operation Vet NOW, an organization dedicated to honoring and supporting veterans and their families.

