‘Everyone is doubling down’: Trump’s second Butler rally will have more security measures

BUTLER, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump is returning to Butler County on Saturday. Preparations are underway for this weekend’s campaign stop. Trump is holding a rally at the Butler Farm Show, the same location where the assassination attempt happened in July. Authorities said Thomas Crooks shot the former president, killing local fire chief Corey Comperatore and injuring two others.

“We don’t want to see that happen again. I think everyone is doubling down on their efforts to make sure this is done safely and correctly,” said Rich Goldinger, the Butler County District Attorney.

Channel 11 spoke exclusively with the Butler County District Attorney and sheriff about the security plans for Saturday.

“We are preparing a plan with the state police, township police and the secret service so everyone knows what each agency is doing,” said Mike Slupe, the Butler County Sheriff.

Channel 11 learned the Secret Service has been on the ground in Butler all week.

“There is probably quadruple more of the assets from the Secret Service than there was in July,” said Sheriff Slupe.

Channel 11 put up Drone 11 to show you the extra layers of security at the rally site. There are now trailers lined up near where the stage is expected to be.

“There is such a focus on safety, security and communication,” said Sheriff Slupe. “There was a walk around on site. There were many stops to make sure all the entities that were present had an opportunity to comment and make sure everything is covered.”

Goldinger said the Secret Service has requested the Butler County Emergency Services Unit to assist them again. He said it’s important everyone works together and moves past what happened last time.

“What happened has happened. It’s water under the bridge. There is a job to be done and law enforcement, when they band together when there’s a job to get done, that’s what we are seeing now. Whatever finger-pointing occurred, we are beyond that at this point,” said Goldinger.

Sheriff Slupe said they expect a large crowd on Saturday. Trump plans to honor Comperatore and the other victims at his rally.

