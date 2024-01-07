‘Everything is going up’: Local drivers express displeasure at Pennslyvania Turnpike toll increase

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Starting at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, drivers using the Pennsylvania Turnpike started paying more at the tolls.

“What else is new? Everything is going up in the world,” said Mark Godfrey of Penn Hills.

“Right now with all the price increases people are struggling to get by. So probably just what we don’t need are more rate increases,” said Joe Robin, of Penn Hills.

Last summer, the commission approved a 5% increase for E-ZPass and Toll by Plate customers. The most common toll for a passenger vehicle increases by 10-30 cents, depending on whether the driver uses an E-ZPass or not. Commission officials say the best way to save is to invest in an E-ZPass, which can save drivers up to 60%.

RELATED COVERAGE >> Pennsylvania Turnpike 5% toll increase will go into effect this week

Those rates are only expected to increase through at least 2051.

“All the prices are going crazy, people won’t be able to afford anything soon so hopefully we’ll get a break sometime,” Robin said.

The Turnpike Commission is obligated to pay the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation $450 million every year to pay for non-turnpike transportation needs around the state — totaling $8 billion since 2008.

They say the best way to save is to invest in an E-ZPass, which can save drivers up to 60%.

Although displeased, drivers Channel 11 spoke to said all you can do is accept it.

“What can you do about it? You gotta deal with it and move on with life,” Godfrey said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group