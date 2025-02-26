Evidence of antisemitic ideologies found after local man charged with child porn, DOJ says

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh-area man will remain jailed after searches revealed evidence of antisemitic and violent extremist ideologies following an indictment on a child porn charge, Acting United States Attorney Troy Rivetti announced Wednesday.

Aidan Harding, 20, of Crescent Township, is accused of possessing photos and videos showing sexual abuse of minors.

He was held without bond pending trial after the Department of Justice said that Harding was an “unacceptable danger to the community.”

In addition to the child porn charge, the federal government presented evidence that Harding “adhered to a racially-motivated violent extremist ideology,” according to a release. The DOJ said he also possessed more than 20 guns, targeted Pittsburgh’s Jewish communities with antisemtic fliers and made comments online about his interest in “political and revenge driven” mass casualty events, which included references of Robert Bowers, the Pittsburgh synagogue shooter.

The DOJ said that Harding had previously been found guilty of terroristic threats in a juvenile court for talking online about his desire to commit a “high kill count” attack, having videos that showed mass shootings from around the world and filming himself re-enacting the Columbine mass shooting at a memorial honoring the victims.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation led the investigation leading to Harding’s indicment.

