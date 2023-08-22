Explainer: When and how should you talk with your child following a traumatic event?

PITTSBURGH — When Plum Borough students return to school this week, they’ll have some extra support to help them cope with the recent tragedy in their community. Traumatic events, such as the deadly Rustic Ridge Drive house explosion, can have lingering effects on children. Students might be flooded with a lot of different emotions on top of going back to school, which can be stressful.

Dr. Abigail Schlesinger, clinical chief of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Integrated Care at UPMC Western and UPMC Children’s, said to help alleviate stress when there’s a change in routine, parents should give their child as much information as possible.

“Any change in routine can be stressful, not just for the kids, but for the adults as well,” she said. “It’s not unusual for kids to wonder, what is my teacher going to be like? Who’s going to be in my class? What time does the bus come?”

For students in the Plum Borough School District, however, that stress level might be heightened a little more. As they head back to the classrooms Wednesday, they’ll be returning without one of their classmates.

One week ago on Saturday, Aug. 12, Keegan Clontz, 12, his father and four other people died in a tragic house explosion.

The loss is weighing heavily on families.

“It’s devastating,” said Deborah Caruso of Plum. “It’s heartbreaking. The little boy goes to school with my grandson. You just don’t know what to do to help.”

To help children cope with any trauma they might be experiencing, Schlesinger said parents should talk with their child about their feelings, validate those feelings and ask open-ended questions.

“We can teach children early, ways to cope with anxiety,” she said. “You can really start as a child starts school and say, ‘I’m very excited about starting school. Are you excited about starting school?’ Also, allowing them if they feel a little stressed to say, that’s okay.”

It’s important to pay attention to your child’s behavior. A big or quick change in their mood or the way they act could mean they’re struggling with their emotions.

“You should look out for if a child all of a sudden can’t get back on their schedule,” Schlesinger said. “Is talking a lot less than they used to, or maybe the reverse - is really revved-up and doesn’t seem like themselves.”

Dr. Schlesinger also said it’s critical for parents to be aware of their own stress and anxiety.

“The number one impact on a child is their parent,” she said. “If a parent can work with a kid on skills and model skills, that predicts great outcomes.”

Sticking to a normal routine as much as possible also goes a long way.

UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, in collaboration with UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital, has opened a pediatric behavioral health walk-in clinic where children and teens can walk in and receive a one-time therapeutic intervention. If a patient or family wants to select a day and time, call 412-864- 8136.

The Plum Borough School District has also created a section on its website called “we’re here to help.”

