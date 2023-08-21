Plum Borough School District announces plan to help students return to classes after fatal explosion

PLUM, Pa. — The minds of students returning to Plum Borough School District are heavy after a house explosion killed six people in their community. In response, school officials have announced a strategy to support them as they head back to classes.

The district announced a postvention strategy plans to “respect the unique needs of the school community” and to “identify those most at risk” to connect students with the resources they need.

“We will continue to support those grieving the loss of their classmate, and the community members who died in this tragic event,” the district said on their website.

The district said research says a return to school and normal routines will be beneficial to the students. They will also be referring students to social workers and school counselors if they need them.

Students and families will have access to resources online. They can use the “we’re here to help” section that was added to the school website. The website includes information that helps identify and understand symptoms that are common after a critical incident. There is also information available that informs students on how to cope with traumatic events and how to build resilience. Students have access to information that tells them the best ways to take care of themselves during stressful times.

“Oftentimes post-traumatic stress will occur in the days, weeks, and months following the event. Please take good care of yourself and your family members,” the school district said on its website.

Plum students will return to classes on Wednesday.

