Explosion at Butler County home caused by homemade fireworks, police say

MUDDY CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An explosion at a Butler County home on Wednesday was caused by homemade fireworks, police say.

Per Pennsylvania State Police, officers responded to an explosion at a home off Sawyer Road in Muddy Creek Township around 1:20 p.m.

A man was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, police said Thursday. A woman was also injured but went to the hospital on her own.

Investigators determined the explosion was caused by improvised explosive devices, or homemade fireworks, police say.

