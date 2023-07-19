Eye-opening survey reveals Pittsburgh police officers are dissatisfied with staffing levels, morale

PITTSBURGH — Out of 917 Pittsburgh Police Department employees, 608 responded to an anonymous online survey conducted by a consulting firm in September. A majority of those surveyed said they’re highly dissatisfied with staffing levels, morale and internal communications.

Beth Pittinger has been the executive director of the city’s Citizen Police Review Board (CPRB) for more than two decades. The board reviews police policies and procedures and she’s seen much of the turbulence and positive changes the force has gone through.

Pittinger was not surprised by the survey.

“I think that’s unfortunate, but I understand it,” Pittinger said “We’ve been hearing that.”

She said the survey, which is part of a 16-month study that Channel 11′s Chief Investigator Rick Earle exclusively got his hands on a day early, highlights the need for better management.

In the report, 29% of those surveyed said they were not satisfied with their job. Thirty-two percent agreed with being satisfied with their job.

“They’re not happy with their primary job, so there’s a disconnect there,” said Pittinger.

When asked if the department’s hiring practices bring in the best officers for the job, only 13% agreed while 31% disagreed.

Another 31% felt they didn’t receive enough training to be effective on the job while 38% felt they did.

Community policing and providing a high level of service were other questions on the survey and a majority of the officers said they felt they did a good job at that. Pittinger agreed.

Only 5% of people surveyed in September thought the department is headed in the right direction. That was before Chief Larry Scirotto was sworn in.

Pittinger is hopeful the new police chief can change the culture on the force.

“Chief Scirotto is coming in with a different view of policing,” she said. “We’re in a good place in that we have new leadership for the bureau, and as long as they are permitted to do the job and the chief is allowed to lead the police as he sees fit, we should be looking forward to a new and improved and happier police force.”

The police chief and mayor plan to release the 173-page report during a press conference Wednesday.

