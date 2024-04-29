Local

Falcon chick recently hatched at National Aviary dies from complications

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A Peregrine Falcon chick who recently hatched at the National Aviary has died from complications.

The chick, which hatched on April 25, had a hard time during feedings and showed signs of weakness before it died, the aviary said in a Facebook post.

The other two hatchlings from pair Carla and Ecco are doing well and can be seen in their nest on top of Pitt’s Cathedral of Learning during feedings.

