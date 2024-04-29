Falcon chick recently hatched at National Aviary dies from complications

PITTSBURGH — A Peregrine Falcon chick who recently hatched at the National Aviary has died from complications.

The chick, which hatched on April 25, had a hard time during feedings and showed signs of weakness before it died, the aviary said in a Facebook post.

The other two hatchlings from pair Carla and Ecco are doing well and can be seen in their nest on top of Pitt’s Cathedral of Learning during feedings.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group