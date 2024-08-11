Fall-like morning to become comfortable, sunny day

PITTSBURGH — It’s not pumpkin spice season yet, but it does feel a bit like early fall this morning, with temperatures in the 50s everywhere. Those of you up near I-80 are waking up to temperatures near 50!

We’ll see another comfortable afternoon with mixed clouds, sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. A few showers could pop up north of I-80; the rest of us will be dry — just a bit breezy.

We’ll keep things quiet for most of this week, with highs around 80 and lows in the upper 50s most nights. Humidity won’t be much of a factor at all, with the next decent shot of showers or a storm not arriving until sometime early next weekend.

