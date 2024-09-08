Local

Fall-like weather continues on Sunday; warmer temperatures return next week

By Stephen Cropper, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — Sunday is shaping up to be fantastic, so grab a hat, sunscreen, a sweatshirt or light jacket and head outdoors. It will be a bit breezy again during the afternoon, but fewer clouds will mean more sunshine to warm us up.

As the sun sets, temperatures will quickly cool off again late Sunday and early Monday morning, so extra layers will again be needed at the bus stop.

A dry and warmer weather pattern continues, with above-normal temperatures returning before the week ends.

