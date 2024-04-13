Falter delivers second-straight strong start, Bednar seals Pirates’ win over Phillies

This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Bailey Falter had another strong outing for the Pittsburgh Pirates and David Bednar closed out the 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Friday night.

Falter (1-0) worked five strong innings against the Phillies (7-7) , holding his former team to just one run on four hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out three.

Pirates’ starters have gone 22.1 consecutive innings without issuing a free pass, the second time they’ve had a streak that long since 2000. The other was a 30.1 inning stretch in 2001.

