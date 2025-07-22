Families of deadly Plum house explosion victims file lawsuits against companies, allege negligence

PLUM, Pa. — Relatives of the victims in 2023’s deadly house explosion in Plum have filed lawsuits, accusing certain companies of negligence.

Six people died when the home at 141 Rustic Ridge exploded Aug. 12, 2023. The victims included the homeowners, Paul and Heather Oravitz, as well as Michael Thomas, Kevin Sebunia and Keegan and Casey Clontz.

Surviving family members of those killed filed separate lawsuits that claim a natural gas build-up and a leaking line led to the explosion.

The lawsuits accuse Penneco Oil and Gas and Peoples Natural Gas of not fixing an overpressurized line, despite knowing of the build-up before the explosion.

The A.O. Smith Corp., which manufactured the Oravitz home’s water heater, is accused of not warning of how external natural gas could impact the tank’s functioning and cause an explosion.

Grasinger Homes is accused of building 141 Rustic Ridge at an unsafe distance from gas lines, putting it at risk of gas accumulation.

The plaintiffs are seeking damages against each defendant.

