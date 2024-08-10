Local

Families given backpacks, school supplies during annual Ormsby Park Water Carnival

By WPXI.com News Staff

Ormsby Park water carnival backpack giveaway

PITTSBURGH — An annual water carnival in Pittsburgh’s South Side on Thursday was more than just a fun time for area families.

Around 500 children and their families were treated to an afternoon of games, food and meet and greets with local first responders at the annual Bask-to-School-bash and Water Carnival at Ormsby Park.

Event organizers also gave out backpacks and essential school supplies to families at the carnival.

