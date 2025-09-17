Family of 14 in need of help after house fire in Beaver County

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Channel 11 is learning more about the 14 people displaced after a fire a their Aliquippa home.

Nine girls ranging in ages from 2-14 and two boys ages 15 and 17 were affected, along with three adults.

“They’re good folks. The father works day and night to provide for the family,” Brian Sims of S.I.M.S. School of Construction and Trade told Channel.

“Initially, I didn’t know it was him and his family, but once I saw which house it was, I knew exactly who it was. I reached out to him and said ‘Hey, are you guys okay?’” he said.

That conversation led to the creation of a large gray box that sits outside his business. It serves as a spot where people can drop off donations for the family.

He says donations have come from all over the county. Family members stop by every other day and pick up the clothing, shoes and household items.

“We’re all there for one another. That’s what makes Aliquippa, Aliquippa.”

Donations can be dropped off at 242 Return Street in Aliquippa.

Desired Items:

Gently used or new clothing in the following sizes:

Man (size XL, 11.5 shoe) a woman (size 3XL, 9 shoe), 2 boys (size M 9.5 shoe, XL 12 shoe), and 3 toddler girls (sizes 2T, 3T and 5/6) and 6 girls (XS 5 shoe, S 7 shoe, S 1 shoe, M 8.5 shoe, M 13 shoe, M 6.5 shoe)

Toiletries: Toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, shampoo, and other personal hygiene products.

Household Items: Towels, bedding, kitchenware, and small appliances.

