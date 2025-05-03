Family, friends hold vigil for man killed by falling tree during storm in Greene County

WAYNESBURG, Pa. — Family and friends held a vigil to honor a man who died in Tuesday’s storms.

Andrew Celaschi, 25, died when a tree fell on the car he was riding in during a severe storm.

That happened in Franklin Township in Greene County.

His vigil was held at the Waynesburg Lion Club.

His friends said he left an impact on everyone he met.

“He embodied someone that was reliable, that was capable, had the answers to many different things, but at the same time, would also lend a hand and rely on you. He was a great friend,” his friend Allen Frye said.

Celaschi was in the vehicle with his wife when he died.

