Family of man killed in Pittsburgh’s North Shore 3 years ago offering reward for justice

PITTSBURGH — The family of a man who was shot and killed in Pittsburgh’s North Shore is pushing for justice.

Prentis Hutchinson was shot and killed near Anderson and East General Robinson Streets on Aug. 1, 2022.

Prentis Hutchinson

He was shot twice and died at the hospital.

Hutchinson was the father of three and was about to welcome his fourth child.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Family still calling for justice on 2-year anniversary of man’s murder on the North Shore

After all this time, his killer still has not been caught.

Friday, his family members gathered beneath a billboard placed along Cedar Avenue that bears his face and offers a $5,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person responsible for his death.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> ONLY ON 11: Family of man shot, killed in Pittsburgh’s North Shore neighborhood demanding justice

Hutchinson’s mother said she won’t be at peace until she knows what happened to her son.

“I just want some answers. Our family is hurting. The police have no leads. $5,000, I’m hoping, will bring somebody out that knows something,” his mother, Annette Williams, said.

Williams and her family released balloons at the billboard in Hutchinson’s memory.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7161.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group